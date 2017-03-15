Anti-Donald Trump Liberals Tricked Into Paying $9,000 For Fake Documents

A group of anti-Trump liberals and Democratic operatives were tricked into paying thousands of dollars for documents that made explosive claims about President Donald Trump, but turned out to be forgeries.

Buzzfeed learned of the documents’ existence when the operatives tried to sell them on the story. Supposedly, the documents showed $1.6 billion being transferred from ExxonMobil to a Chinese mining company and then finally to the Trump Organization during the 2016 election. The purported transfers would have taken place at the same time eventual Exxon Mobil CEO and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was meeting with Vladimir Putin in Russia.

None of it was true. Anti-Trump activist Brett Kimberlin fronted the $9,000 for the documents which were provided by an alleged Italian scam artist, and passed them along to Democratic operatives. Kimberlin, now a liberal blogger, was convicted of a 1978 Indiana bombing spree that eventually led a maimed victim to commit suicide.

Read more