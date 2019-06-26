Anti-Gun Activist David Hogg Accidentally Makes Case For Why He Needs A Gun

In the latest example of David Hogg’s stupidity, the anti-gun activist claimed he’s been the target of seven assassination attempts in the past year while failing to realize defense from similar situations is why many Americans carry firearms.

Hogg made the claim in an interview with The Washington Post on Tuesday, but was not asked to elaborate on the serious allegation.

“If they kill me, that’s probably the stupidest thing they could do to try to end the movement. Because that would make it even more successful in the end. Because it would invigorate us and create f—ing change,” Hogg said of his hypothetical assassination while seemingly fantasizing about martyrdom.

What Hogg apparently didn’t realize about his claim of constantly receiving physical threats is that the one thing he opposes the most is the answer to his problem.

David Hogg should exercise his Second Amendment right to protect himself.

If he’s telling the truth about the alleged assassination attempts, he should at least have an armed security detail, which would also make him a massive hypocrite.

Infowars’ Owen Shroyer and Harrison Smith discussed the Hogg allegation in the War Room segment below:


Related Articles

Congressman Dan Crenshaw Grills Google Rep on Censorship of Conservatives

Congressman Dan Crenshaw Grills Google Rep on Censorship of Conservatives

U.S. News
Comments
Tucker Carlson Slams Republicans For "Doing Nothing" to Fight Big Tech Censorship

Tucker Carlson Slams Republicans For “Doing Nothing” to Fight Big Tech Censorship

U.S. News
Comments

Election Meddling: Reddit Quarantines ‘The Donald’ Forum On First Night of Presidential Debates

U.S. News
comments

Google Admitting 2020 Election Meddling Proves 2018 Midterms Were Manipulated, House STOLEN

U.S. News
comments

Trump Rape Accuser’s Story Was a Plot Line From Law & Order: SVU

U.S. News
comments

Comments