Anti-gun protester David Hogg — protected by armed guards?

David Hogg is a VIP now.

The 18-year-old attended the Parkland, Florida school where a student murdered 17 people in February, then made himself famous with relentless calls for gun control in the wake of the tragedy.

Now he’s got a book deal, and publicists — and armed guards.

Sean Di Somma snapped some pictures of Hogg strolling the streets of New York City recently with his new entourage in tow.

“Here’s @davidhogg111 in NYC today with armed guards and a bunch of publicists. #neveragain #Hypocrites,” Di Somma posted to Twitter.

The posted prompted a tit-for-tat with Hogg and his supporters.

— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) June 20, 2018

“Love you too,” Hogg wrote in response to Di Somma’s tweet.

— Sean Di Somma (@SeanDiSomma) June 20, 2018

“Get dat money,” Di Somma shot back, along with a goofy meme.

Jeff Walsh, a Hogg defender, chimed in.

— Jeff Walsh (@haterobics) June 20, 2018

“The book proceeds are going to gun reform charities, not to David or his sister, so yeah, the more he promotes the book, the more it supports his cause (albeit not his wallet),” Walsh wrote.

— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) June 20, 2018

“This ^^^^,” Hogg added, “you know @SeanDiSomma you should really read the book if you did you would know we’re pro second amendment.”

— Sean Di Somma (@SeanDiSomma) June 20, 2018

“I’m going to take a pass,” Di Somma replied. “I’m not really into books pushing shadow agendas not written by the listed author. Good luck to you though; if this sells well, surely there’s a nice advance for the next one. #capitalism”

Other folks on the thread simply pointed out the obvious.

— Jim_Gerber (@jgerber816) June 21, 2018

“Perfect Hypocrite Hogg. Speaking out every day about taking other people’s guns but oh so willing to have people with guns protecting him,” Jim Gerber wrote.

— bigh ♤ (@gighurl) June 20, 2018

“But why does he need armed guards? I understand its because of death threats but … he is in New York, guns are banned there correct?” bigh added.

— GA Patriot (@GA_Patriot912) June 21, 2018

“But @davidhogg111 I thought armed guards were not an answer to security?” GA Patriot posted.

— JSGalambos (@GFCForged) June 21, 2018

“Armed? Hilarious! What a total fraud! I think the term is elitist,” JSGalambos posted. “Who is paying for this?”

Hogg has courted the spotlight since the school shooting with numerous appearances on talk and political shows to champion gun control, speeches at rallies to fight the National Rifle Association, and calls for a political revolution that hasn’t materialized.

He’s also targeted conservatives who disagree with his perspective with boycotts and other attacks.

In his new book, which he allegedly coauthored with his sister, Hogg reveals he was a cocky jerk captain of his school’s debate team when the shooting took place in February, and not much has changed since.

“I was just so narcissistic and pretentious back then, even more than I am now,” Hogg wrote, according to the Associated Press.