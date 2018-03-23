Anti-gun Student David Hogg Unhinged in Profanity-Laced Interview

Parkland High School student David Hogg went on a foul-mouthed, anti-Second Amendment tirade during an interview with The Outline.

Here are a few excerpts from Hogg’s interview:

“When your old-ass parent is like, ‘I don’t know how to send an iMessage,’ and you’re just like, ‘Give me the fucking phone and let me handle it.’ Sadly, that’s what we have to do with our government; our parents don’t know how to use a fucking democracy, so we have to.” “It just makes me think what sick fuckers out there want to continue to sell more guns, murder more children, and honestly just get reelected. What type of shitty person does that? They could have blood from children splattered all over their faces and they wouldn’t take action, because they all still see these dollar signs.” “Honestly, it’s alright that people are buying more guns. I just care that they are being safe individuals. And they can practice their Second Amendment rights all they want. I don’t give a f*ck about that. I just want to make sure that a crazy-ass individual doesn’t get an AR-15 or any weapon at all.”

The student, who filmed inside Parkland High School as a shooting took place last month, is one of the organizers of March for Our Lives, a nationwide anti-gun rally set to take place in Washington DC and around the country Saturday.

