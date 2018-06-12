Anti-Gunners Stage ‘Die-Ins’ for Pulse Nightclub Massacre Anniversary

Gun control advocates are marking the second anniversary of the Pulse nightclub massacre by staging “die-ins” nationwide to “honor mass shooting victims” while ignoring the fact that the Florida shooting was carried out by an ISIS-inspired gunman in a gun-free zone.

The demonstrations organized by National Die-In, a student anti-gun group, will include “die-ins” at the steps of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., and Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday that will last “12 minutes and 720 seconds.”

“This number represents the approximate number of people who have died in a mass shooting since the Pulse Nightclub Massacre,” the group tweeted last month.

“Our bodies will symbolize the tangible effects that lethal legislation inaction has on its citizens.”

Youth die-in to protest gun violence on Capitol Hill, on the 2nd anniversary of the Pulse massacre. #NationalDieInDay #LethalLegislation #Rememberthe49 pic.twitter.com/mb2ZnKjICt — youthradio (@youthradio) June 12, 2018

Students doing die-in protest across from Mar-a-Lago in honor of 49 people who died in #Pulse shooting two years ago. pic.twitter.com/OrWvU5Cjqh — Skyler Swisher (@SkylerSwisher) June 12, 2018

About 50 people laying in silence across the water from Mar-a-Lago for die-in protest after names of Pulse victims were read aloud @NationalDieIn @Mar_a_LagoDieIn @WPTV @ChangeTheRef #NationalDieInDay pic.twitter.com/ZtWB61sqUe — Amy Lipman (@AmyLipman) June 12, 2018

The anti-gun group neglected two glaring facts about the shooting, however.

First, the Pulse nightclub shooter was inspired by ISIS and its radical Islamist ideology, and he even labeled himself an “Islamic soldier” to police during 911 calls he made before and during the massacre.

“In the phone calls, whose contents took place during the killing spree, Mateen pledges fealty to ISIS leader ‘Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi … on behalf of the Islamic State,’” The Guardian reported last year.

“The US war on ISIS in Iraq and Syria motivated Mateen to be ‘out here right now,’ he says on a different call.”

Finally, the Pulse nightclub was a gun-free zone as mandated by Florida’s conceal carry laws, so the victims could not have properly defended themselves from the shooter.

“The massacre of 49 people at the gay nightclub by gunman Omar Mateen, who pledged allegiance to ISIS, was the second-deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history. Mateen was killed at the nightclub in a shootout with police,” Fox News reported Tuesday.