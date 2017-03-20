Anti-Islam Note Leaves Des Moines Community Shaken

The president of the Islamic Center of Des Moines found a threatening note among its mail Sunday morning.

The handwritten note Dr. Samir Shams found called Muslims “filthy” and “vile” people.

The note was signed only “Americans for a Better Way” and appeared to be written by someone who claims to support President Trump. The note made Holocaust references, saying Trump is “going to do to you Muslims what Hitler did to the Jews.” It warned Muslims to “pack your bags and get out of Dodge.”

“We take something like this seriously,” said Shams. “You never know when it could get to another level.”

