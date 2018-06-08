Anti-Mass Migration Sweden Democrats Surge Into First Place

A new poll out of Sweden shows that support for the leftist ruling party is collapsing while the anti-mass migration Sweden Democrats have surged into first place ahead of the election in September.

The Sentio survey found that support for Jimmie Åkesson’s Sweden Democrats (SD) now stands at 26.1%, a gain of 3% since the previous poll.

Meanwhile, support for the ruling leftist Social Democrats, led by Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, has slumped to 21.7%, a drop of 3.6%.

Prom-immigration party The Moderates have also lost support, according to the poll.

“There is something happening here and there are only a few months left for the election. It’s absolutely amazing!,” said Sweden Democrats party secretary Richard Jomshof.

Sweden has experienced growing problems with violent crime and rapes since it opened its borders to mass immigration.

Last month we reported on how police in Östersund told women to “not go out late” to avoid being raped.

Surging sexual assaults and rapes have largely been driven by Sweden accepting millions of predominantly Muslim migrants.

A study by the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet found that 88 per cent of gang rapists in the Scandinavian country over the last six years have had a migrant background.

Other figures show that migrants from Muslim-majority nations commit 84 per cent of “very violent” rapes in Sweden.

A private study of 4,142 rulings regarding sex-related crimes passed by 40 Swedish courts between 2012 and 2014 found that 95.6% of rapes were committed by men of foreign descent.

Frustration has also increased as a result of authorities interrogating and prosecuting Swedes who complain about the problem on social media.

The poll is another positive indication that genuine populism is rising in the west.

Last week’s announcement that Italy had formed a populist coalition government sent shockwaves through the global elite.

Meanwhile in Canada, Justin Trudeau’s Liberal party got so utterly trounced in the Ontario election they lost their official party status, and now are not entitled to speak during public debates nor receive public funds to establish party offices.

