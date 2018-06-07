Anti-Migration Party Now Sweden's Largest

Image Credits: Per Pettersson.

The leftist Social Democrats, of Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, collapses, a Sentio survey shows.

In the meantime, the right-wing Sweden Democrats surge and become the biggest party of the country.

Jimmie Åkesson and his Sweden Democrats (SD) are on their way to become Sweden’s biggest party during the next election on 9 September this year.

The SD gained 3% of support since the latest poll and is now at 26.1%. At the same time the Prime Minister’s Social Democrats lost 3.6% of support and are at 21.7%, which is near their all-time low of 20.6%.

