Anti-NRA, Pro-Gun Control #MarchForOurLives Protests Kick Off In…London?

Today’s the day when anti-NRA #MarchForOurLives protests will take place in Washington, DC and other cities. But the marches aren’t isolated to just the United States:

Yep, there’s a protest taking place outside the U.S. Embassy in London:

If a SpongeBob drawing wasn’t enough to convince you to turn in your NRA membership card, try these on for size:

