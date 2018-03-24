Anti-NRA, Pro-Gun Control #MarchForOurLives Protests Kick Off In…London?

Today’s the day when anti-NRA #MarchForOurLives protests will take place in Washington, DC and other cities. But the marches aren’t isolated to just the United States:

WTF is there an gun-control protest in London? https://t.co/mIRGCjtjPn — Holden (@Holden114) March 24, 2018

Yep, there’s a protest taking place outside the U.S. Embassy in London:

I’m here outside the US Embassy in London for #MarchForOurLives for @BuzzFeedNews – good sized crowd already here. And here come the great signs. Becca Leland, 18, came up for Brighton for today — pic.twitter.com/61MbZxpjDI — Rose Troup Buchanan (@rose_catb) March 24, 2018

If a SpongeBob drawing wasn’t enough to convince you to turn in your NRA membership card, try these on for size:

“WE CALL BS” and the crowd is now chanting “NRA GO AWAY” pic.twitter.com/ziqmnOdQeW — Rose Troup Buchanan (@rose_catb) March 24, 2018

A huge turn-out at the #MarchForOurLives outside the US Embassy in Nine Elms in London calling for sweeping changing on gun control @LBC pic.twitter.com/Y24vP5g28A — Lucy Hough (@lucyhough33) March 24, 2018

