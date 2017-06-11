ACT for America, led by global Islamic terrorism expert Brigitte Gabriel, staged roughly 30 anti-Sharia rallies in cities across the country to bring average Americans face-to-face with those that would support honor killings, female mutilation and a creeping non-conformist Sharia law into the final holdout known as these United States of America.

As expected, the Soros shill patrol known as Antifa was in full effect, offering zero topics for a rational debate.

