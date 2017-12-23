Anti-Trump Appeals Court Rules Against Travel Ban -- For Third Time!

A decidedly anti-Trump appeals court issued yet another ruling Friday blocking most of President Trump’s latest version of his travel ban, finding that the White House exceeded its powers.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said would-be visitors from six majority-Muslim countries can still travel to the U.S. despite the policy, as long as they have a preexisting relationship with an American person or entity.

It’s the latest ruling out of this particular appeals court to challenge the president’s claims. Earlier this week the Supreme Court delivered a spanking in overturning another 9th Circuit ruling related to the president’s decision to end the Obama-era DACA deportation amnesty program.

