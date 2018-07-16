Anti-Trump Director Reiner's New Film Flops at Box Office

Liberal filmmaker Rob Reiner’s Bush administration-bashing “Shock and Awe” was a disappointment during its debut weekend with an embarrassing box office intake.

“Shock and Awe” grossed only $41,000 on its opening weekend after being shown in only 100 theaters, according to Box Office Mojo. “Shock and Awe” finished No. 34 overall, behind numerous movies that have already been in theaters for several weeks, according to the service.

Reiner’s film lost to other movies that were played in a limited number of theaters, including “Eighth Grade,” which was showed in only four theaters but managed to gross $252,284, according to the site.

Read more