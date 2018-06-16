Anti-Trump doctor: It’s time to call in the UN and investigate America for putting kids in ‘internment camps’

Dr. Eugene Gu, who we last told you about over his lawsuit against Donald Trump because the president blocked him on Twitter, is looking to the United Nations next to get satisfaction:

As an American, it pains me to say this. The United Nations should investigate the United States of America for placing children in internment camps and violating both human rights and international law. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) June 15, 2018

Holy smokes, is that a bad take:

As an intelligent human, if you think the UN is useful fair arbiter of human rights…you are an imbecile. And I don't use that word lightly. https://t.co/dqAMe6GwBH — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) June 16, 2018

His tweet is bad and the replies are worse. Good Lord. https://t.co/ycBBSVEEBJ — Heather (@hboulware) June 16, 2018

I lol’d so hard I startled my dog. https://t.co/ycBBSVEEBJ — Heather (@hboulware) June 16, 2018

But if he does go this route, we have some evidence to show the UN. We assume 2014 isn’t outside the statute of limitations when it comes to “placing children in internment camps and violating both human rights and international law”:

KEEP DIGGING: Jon Favreau responds to his now infamous deleted tweet of the Obama kennels https://t.co/SPyKejDkQT — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 29, 2018

Put Barack Obama on trial at the Hague!

Now, as for Trump … he lets kids who show up at the southern border without their parents in beds:

ICYMI==> PHOTOS: MSNBC reporter tours shelter for migrant kids and finds no cells or Obama kennels, but they are forced to watch 'Moana' https://t.co/i0zPBeOYY9 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 14, 2018

Hey, it’s just a fact that the UN’s investigators need to know about.

Is this sarcastic or not? We honestly don’t know. Trump would love the UN to tell immigrants to stay home:

I also think the United Nations should issue a travel advisory warning people against traveling to the U.S. https://t.co/I6m6wf6HD5 — Mary E Warner (@mary_e_warner) June 16, 2018

And we know what will happen if the UN does investigate:

The UN will investigate and immediately condemn Israel for it. https://t.co/O3KE00lNTa — Remulak MoxArgon: Intergalactic Overlord (@moxargon) June 16, 2018

Nailed it.