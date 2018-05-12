Anti-Trump Group Urges Mothers To 'Talk to Your Child About the GOP'

Image Credits: screenshot/Youtube.

Billionaire Democratic donor Tom Steyer, who is spending millions on a campaign to mobilize young voters and call for President Trump’s impeachment, is out with a new ad telling mothers to “talk to your child about the GOP.”

n the video released online ahead of Mother’s Day by Steyer’s organization NextGen America, a woman speaks about the “changes” she began to notice in her son from an early age, including stealing from “less fortunate kids” and bad luck in romantic relationships.

“He was never afraid to talk to girls,” the woman says proudly.

“But things never really worked out for some reason,” she adds, as the camera pans to a framed photo of a young man holding a sign that reads “Baby Killer.”

