Anti-Trump Journalist Says Anthony Bourdain is a "Gaping Asshole" For Killing Himself

Anti-Trump journalist David Leavitt reacted to the tragic suicide of Anthony Bourdain by calling the CNN host a “gaping asshole”.

Bourdain was found unresponsive in his hotel room on Friday morning.

The vast majority of people responded with an outpouring of shock and sympathy, apart from David Leavitt, a freelance journalist who writes for CBS News and Yahoo News.

“Selfishly taking your own life and hurting your friends and family makes you the steaming, gaping asshole Anthony Bourdain,” tweeted Leavitt, with a screenshot of when Bourdain had called him a “gaping asshole” in the past.

“If you’re religious, then you believe there’s a special place in hell or purgatory for people like Anthony Bourdain who take their own lives,” he added.

Leavitt subsequently claimed that people should only kill themselves if on life support or in extreme pain. He received a massive backlash for the tweets.

“Are you taking a victory lap following a man’s suicide or am I missing something?” asked one respondent.

“Damn he sure was right about you,” added another.

Leavitt is notorious for responding to tragedies with crass tweets. He previously reacted to the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, UK by tweeting, “MULTIPLE CONFIRMED FATALITIES at Manchester Arena. The last time I listened to Ariana Grande I almost died too.”

This was also the tweet that Bourdain was responding to when he first called Leavitt a “gaping asshole”.

Leavitt is also a sufferer of Trump Derangement Syndrome, routinely bashing the president and his family, including in a tweet yesterday in which he remarked, “Please tell @realDonaldTrump to go fuck himself.”

Meanwhile, numerous vegans and vegetarians couldn’t help heaping on a torrent of abuse, celebrating Bourdain’s suicide because his CNN show included – shock horror – scenes of meat being cooked and eaten.

As Mike Cernovich pointed out, many of the same people expressing sympathy for Bourdain and his family routinely communicate their desire to see members of the Trump family kill themselves.

In another illustration of tastelessness, it’s being reported that within hours of his death being announced, CNN has been inundated with applications to replace Bourdain on his show Parts Unknown.

