Anti-Trump Late-Night Host Bizarrely Claims He Isn't Part of the 'Resistance'

Image Credits: Jeffrey R. Staab/CBS via Getty Images.

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert claimed Thursday that he is not part of “the Resistance” against President Trump.

“I’m not going against him,” Colbert — who has regularly attacked the president — told CNN’s Anderson Cooper: “I am not the resistance.

“I said this, I think, after the first night after [President Trump] was elected — I think it was the next day because remember the next day — a little too late, there were marches in all the streets? People were like, ‘wait, no, we care!’ a day after it mattered, and what I think I said at the top of the monologue — ‘This is not the Resistance. This is alternative programming.'”

