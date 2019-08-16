Anti-Trump Late-Night Host Bizarrely Claims He Isn't Part of the 'Resistance'

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert claimed Thursday that he is not part of “the Resistance” against President Trump.

“I’m not going against him,” Colbert — who has regularly attacked the president — told CNN’s Anderson Cooper: “I am not the resistance.

President Trump creates “his own storm,” comedian Stephen Colbert tells @andersoncooper on the chaos of the Trump administration. “He takes a big bucket of seawater, throws it in his own face and says ‘I’m a sea captain.'” pic.twitter.com/bE1KQSWi2B — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) August 16, 2019

“I said this, I think, after the first night after [President Trump] was elected — I think it was the next day because remember the next day — a little too late, there were marches in all the streets? People were like, ‘wait, no, we care!’ a day after it mattered, and what I think I said at the top of the monologue — ‘This is not the Resistance. This is alternative programming.'”

