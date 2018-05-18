Anti-Trump Leftist Tries to Shoot Up Trump Golf Resort in Florida

An anti-Trump leftist tried to shoot up President Donald Trump’s golf resort in Doral last night before he was shot by police and taken into custody.

According to CBS News, “the man was found “actively shooting” in the lobby of Trump National Doral Miami resort, making anti-Trump statements.”

Despite the admission that the man was making anti-Trump statements, CBS asserts that his motive still remains “unclear”.

Police in Florida captured a gunman who opened fire at the Trump National Doral golf club near Miami. The suspect was arrested overnight after exchanging fire with officers. Police say he was ranting about the president. @BojorquezCBS reports: https://t.co/b0rNDJf0mV pic.twitter.com/qOewjj5NnX — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2018

Police were called at 1:30am EST and Doral Police Department officers responded with assistance from the Miami-Dade Police department.

An officer suffered a broken wrist during the shootout, but nobody else apart from the suspect was was wounded.

The shooter reportedly tried to lure officers inside the lobby of the hotel where he had draped an American flag over the counter. He was armed with a semi-automatic handgun and had set off a fire alarm.

“We are not saying this is terrorism … we are not discounting anything at this point,” said Juan Perez, director of the Miami-Dade Police. “We still have a lot of work to do.”

Despite other reports confirming that the shooter yelled anti-Trump statements, CNN has omitted that fact from its report on the shooting.

The incident stirs up a reminder of when James T. Hodgkinson attempted to massacre conservatives in pursuit of his extremist political goals.

Hodgkinson, a Bernie Sanders supporter, tried to kill a group of Republican lawmakers at a baseball practice. He was shot by police and died of his injuries.

The Virginia Attorney General concluded that the shooting was “fueled by rage against Republican legislators,” and was “an act of terrorism.”

