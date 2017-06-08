Anti-Trump Media in Complete Collapse: Five Bombshells From Comey Testimony

Here’s five devastating bombshells from fired FBI Director James Comey’s testimony in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday:

Russia ‘Collusion’ Theory Falls Apart

Comey said he never felt that Trump tried to impede the FBI’s investigation into Russia, but instead the president had actually encouraged it.

Even more, Comey admitted Flynn wasn’t at the center of the investigation anyway, which kills the mainstream media narrative.

In response, MSNBC host Chris Matthews said the accusation that President Trump directly colluded with Russia to interfere in the U.S. election “came apart” following Comey’s testimony in front of Congress.

Comey Admits He’s a Leaker

Despite President Trump once asking FBI Director James Comey to find leakers, Comey admitted that he himself was also a leaker.

Comey asked Columbia law professor Daniel Richman to leak his memos to the media with the hope of triggering the appointment of a special counsel.

“The FBI is totally unable to stop the national security ‘leakers’ that have permeated our government for a long time,” the president noted on social media in February, ironic given that Comey is a leaker.

I have been asking Director Comey & others, from the beginning of my administration, to find the LEAKERS in the intelligence community….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

Trump’s lawyer said Comey’s leaks were an unauthorized disclosure of privileged talks.

“Mr. Comey’s testimony also makes clear that the president never sought to impede the investigation into attempted Russian interference in the 2016 election,” attorney Marc Kasowitz said. “And in fact, according to Mr. Comey, the president told Mr. Comey ‘it would be good to find out’ in that investigation if there were ‘some ‘satellite’ associates of his who did something wrong.'”

Committed Perjury to Congress

Although he admitted President Trump “simply hoped” the FBI would drop its probe into former national security advisor Michael Flynn, Comey said he interpreted this as a direct order, which contradicts his sworn Senate testimony on May 3 in which he said no one in the Trump administration tried to shut down the investigation.

The former FBI director told Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) it would “be a big deal to tell the FBI to stop doing something that – without an appropriate purpose.”

“But I’m talking about a situation where we were told to stop something for a political reason, that would be a very big deal. It’s not happened in my experience,” he said.

Hints at Obama Admin Obstructing Justice During Clinton Probe

Comey said that former Attorney General Loretta Lynch asked him to downplay the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails by not calling it an investigation.

“At one point, the attorney general had directed me not to call it an investigation, but instead to call it a ‘matter,’ which confused me and concerned me,” he said. “…That was one of the bricks in the load that led me to conclude, ‘I have to step away from the department if we’re to close this case credibly.’”

Debunks TWO New York Times Articles

Comey debunked a Feb. 14 NY Times article claiming that the Trump campaign had “repeated contacts with Russian intelligence.”

In the report, the Times asserted that the “campaign and other Trump associates had repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials in the year before the election, according to four current and former American officials.”

Sen. James Risch (R-Idaho) asked Comey if the article was false.

“In the main – it was not true,” Comey said. “The challenge – and I’m not picking on reporters – about writing stories about classified information is that people talking about it often don’t really know what is going on.”

“And those of us who actually know what’s going on aren’t talking about it. And we don’t call the press to say, hey, you got that thing wrong about this sensitive topic. We just have to leave it there.”

Comey also indirectly debunked a Feb. 16 NY Times article claiming Trump asked him to shut down the investigation into Flynn.

The former FBI director confirmed Trump “simply hoped” that the investigation would end, not that he was directly told to stop the probe.

