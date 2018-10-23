Anti-Trump Mexican Ex-President Endorses Beto For Senate

Robert “Beto” O’Rourke is the ideal Senate candidate to look out for Mexico’s best interests, according to former Mexican President Vicente Fox.

“Wow! What a candidate! What a man!” Fox exclaimed Tuesday while a video of O’Rourke played behind him.

So this poor excuse of a man herein give us a hint that @tedcruz will win! Not too long ago he endorsed @HillaryClinton 4 #POTUS! And he said that @lopezobrador_ in Mexico would not win! He is the total opposite of the MIDAS-political-touch! Everything he endorses loses! #loser pic.twitter.com/YnfuUVog32 — Marco Gutierrez (@MarcoGutierrez) October 23, 2018

“Beto, you are fantastic, you are great. You’re really an All-American,” Fox said. “You really understand the American people, but you also understand human beings.”

“I hope every Mexican, every Latin, every Hispanic in that great state of Texas is going to vote for you,” he said of Ted Cruz’s Irish-American opponent.

“You’re a great American. I’m with you and I hope everybody is with you in Texas.”

Fox has been a vocal critic of President Trump’s immigration policy, often launching into expletive-laden rants about the president’s intent to build a wall along the U.S. southern border.

“I declare, I’m not going to pay for that f*cking wall,” he said in 2016.

Fox also blamed Trump for the Parkland shooting, lambasted him for calling MS-13 “animals,” and called his mouth the “foulest sh*thole in the world” in reaction to Trump allegedly referring to Third World countries as “sh*tholes.”

Recent polling shows Cruz has a solid 9-point lead over O’Rourke, despite the liberal candidate raising $38 million, highlighting that Texas values can’t be bought.

Trump also weighed in on “lightweight” Beto during Monday’s mega-rally in Houston, Texas.

“Beto O’Rourke is highly overrated,” Trump told the crowd of 20,000. “When I first heard about him, I thought he might be a little special. He’s not. I think he got beaten badly in the debates. I think he’s a highly overrated guy.”