Anti-Trump Mexican Ex-President Endorses Beto For Senate

Image Credits: Christopher Goodney/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Robert “Beto” O’Rourke is the ideal Senate candidate to look out for Mexico’s best interests, according to former Mexican President Vicente Fox.

“Wow! What a candidate! What a man!” Fox exclaimed Tuesday while a video of O’Rourke played behind him.

“Beto, you are fantastic, you are great. You’re really an All-American,” Fox said. “You really understand the American people, but you also understand human beings.”

“I hope every Mexican, every Latin, every Hispanic in that great state of Texas is going to vote for you,” he said of Ted Cruz’s Irish-American opponent.

“You’re a great American. I’m with you and I hope everybody is with you in Texas.”

Fox has been a vocal critic of President Trump’s immigration policy, often launching into expletive-laden rants about the president’s intent to build a wall along the U.S. southern border.

“I declare, I’m not going to pay for that f*cking wall,” he said in 2016.

Fox also blamed Trump for the Parkland shooting, lambasted him for calling MS-13 “animals,” and called his mouth the “foulest sh*thole in the world” in reaction to Trump allegedly referring to Third World countries as “sh*tholes.”

Recent polling shows Cruz has a solid 9-point lead over O’Rourke, despite the liberal candidate raising $38 million, highlighting that Texas values can’t be bought.

Trump also weighed in on “lightweight” Beto during Monday’s mega-rally in Houston, Texas.

“Beto O’Rourke is highly overrated,” Trump told the crowd of 20,000. “When I first heard about him, I thought he might be a little special. He’s not. I think he got beaten badly in the debates. I think he’s a highly overrated guy.”

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Parents outraged after drag queen speaks to students during career day

Parents outraged after drag queen speaks to students during career day

Globalism
Comments
Warning: Second Migrant Caravan Heads to US

Warning: Second Migrant Caravan Heads to US

Globalism
Comments

AP Changes Headline After Liberals Complain About Describing Illegal Caravan As ‘Army Of Migrants’

Globalism
comments

Brett Kavanaugh, The Duke Lacrosse Team, and Déjà vu

Globalism
comments

The UN’s Plans for More “Charity” Won’t Solve the World’s Problems

Globalism
comments

Comments