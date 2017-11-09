Anti-Trump Minnesota State Senator Dan Schoen Busted For Sexual Harassment

Image Credits: Wiki.

Multiple women are accusing anti-Trump Minnesota State Senator Dan Schoen of sexual harassment, according to the MinnPost. The allegations range from unwanted sexual touching to unsolicited sexting.

Two of Schoen’s public accusers are fellow liberal politicians.

Curiously, Schoen, a Democrat, had the audacity to accuse then-candidate Donald Trump of sexual assault in October 2016:

Minnesota Senate Minority Leader Tom Bakk, a fellow Democrat, has called for Schoen’s resignation. It remains unclear whether Schoen will oblige.

