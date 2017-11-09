Anti-Trump Minnesota State Senator Dan Schoen Busted For Sexual Harassment

Multiple women are accusing anti-Trump Minnesota State Senator Dan Schoen of sexual harassment, according to the MinnPost. The allegations range from unwanted sexual touching to unsolicited sexting.

Two of Schoen’s public accusers are fellow liberal politicians.

Curiously, Schoen, a Democrat, had the audacity to accuse then-candidate Donald Trump of sexual assault in October 2016:

He admitted to sexual assault, he invoked ISIS when making excuses, you said he was unfit to be president. How is he even worth this praise? https://t.co/kSY6278ioH — Senator Danny Schoen (@danschoenmn) October 10, 2016

Minnesota Senate Minority Leader Tom Bakk, a fellow Democrat, has called for Schoen’s resignation. It remains unclear whether Schoen will oblige.

