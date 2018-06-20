Anti-Trump Professor Thwarted In Bid to Share ICE Employee Data

Twitter and other online platforms are shutting down efforts to reveal the names of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) employees following the backlash against the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Developer Sam Lavigne, who claims to be an adjunct professor at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, created a database on GitHub that revealed the names of more than 1,500 ICE agents — with the data scraped from the LinkedIn business networking site.

In a now-deleted Medium post, Lavigne justified the database, saying, “As ICE continues to ramp up its inhumane surveillance and detention efforts, I believe it’s important to document what’s happening, and by whom, in any way we can.”

