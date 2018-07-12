Anti-Trump Protest at NATO Draws Only a Couple Dozen

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Make Peace Great Again” organizers were expecting few thousand protestors to gather outside the NATO summit in Brussels on Wednesday evening to protest President Trump’s attendance, but only a couple dozen demonstrators showed up.

Euro News’ Damon Embling reported that organizers were expecting a few thousand people to attend the protest, but just a few dozen turned out.

The protesters were rallying around the slogan “Make Peace Great Again,” a play on Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

Embling asked one of the organizers why only a couple dozen demonstrators showed up at the protest.

“I think it’s, what went wrong is not the good question to ask,” the clearly frustrated organizer said.

The organizer blamed Brussels being on lockdown for the low turnout before Embling ended the interview.