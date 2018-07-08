Anti-Trump Protesters Harass McConnell Leaving Restaurant

Image Credits: Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images.

Protesters confronted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as he was leaving a restaurant in his home state on Saturday.

The group threatened to vote McConnell out of office as he walked out of the Bristol Bar & Grille in Louisville and got into his car, the Courier Journal reported.

Video recordings of the encounter show other demonstrators chanting “Abolish ICE,” referring to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and “No justice, no peace.”

“Where are the babies, Mitch?” a protester was recorded asking in a video.

