Anti-Trump Republican Joe Walsh Joins 2020 Race

Conservative radio show host and former lawmaker Joe Walsh has become the second man to challenge President Donald Trump for the Republican Party’s 2020 White House nomination.

“The country is sick of this guy’s tantrum [sic] – he’s a child,” Mr Walsh, 57, told ABC’s This Week, in what is seen as a long-shot challenge.

Friends, I’m in. We can’t take four more years of Donald Trump. And that’s why I’m running for President. It won’t be easy, but bravery is never easy. But together, we can do it. Join me… join us: go to https://t.co/d40HA9h2Kz. Let’s show the world we’re ready to be brave. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 25, 2019

President Trump made no immediate public comment on the news.

