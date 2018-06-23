Anti-Trump Restaurant Bans Sarah Sanders Because She Works For President

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was refused service and asked to leave a Virginia restaurant because she works for President Trump.

Sanders responded to the incident on Twitter after the owner of the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia, asked Sanders and her family to leave on Friday evening.

“Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so,” Sanders tweeted on Saturday.

Her father former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee even weighed in, saying the only thing on the menu at Red Hen is “bigotry.”

“Bigotry. On the menu at Red Hen Restaurant in Lexington VA. Or you can ask for the ‘Hate Plate.’ And appetizers are ‘small plates for small minds,'” he tweeted.

Red Hen’s owner Stephanie Wilkinson said she would still refuse to serve Sanders if the opportunity came again.

“Absolutely, yes, I would have done the same thing again,” the Red Hen owner told the Washington Post.

“We just felt there are moments in time when people need to live their convictions. This appeared to be one.”


