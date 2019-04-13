Anti-Trump Show Faces Backlash For Inciting Violence Against Conservatives

UPDATE: CBS deleted the tweet and the video. A back-up version can be seen below.

An anti-Trump TV series is facing backlash after releasing a promo on social media inciting violence against “alt-right Nazis,” ie anybody right of Karl Marx.

The promo by anti-Trump CBS drama The Good Fight shows a character explaining against a backdrop of racially-charged rioting why violence is justified against others with a different political viewpoint, asserting that “it’s time to punch a few Nazis.”

“Is it alright to hit a Nazi unprovoked? I was always taught never to throw the first punch, never to instigate. Defend, but don’t attack. But then I saw a video of the white nationalist Richard Spencer being punched in the face during an interview,” said actor Nyambi Nyambi as investigator “Jay.”

“I realized Spencer was in a pressed suit, wearing a tie, being interviewed like his opinion mattered — like it should be considered part of the conversation, like neo-Nazism is just one political point of view. And then I realized there’s no better way to show some speech is not equal.”

Nyambi then says that some speech must be met with violence.

“Some speech requires a more visceral response. It’s like Overton’s window — that’s the term for which ideas are tolerated in public discourse. Well, Overton’s window doesn’t mean shit unless it comes with some enforcement. So yeah, this is enforcement. It’s time to punch a few Nazis.”

"The One Where a Nazi Gets Punched" is now streaming. (If that episode title doesn't hook you, we don't know what will.) #TheGoodFight @Nyambi @CushJumbo pic.twitter.com/NxJbhmwCEt — The Good Fight (@thegoodfight) April 12, 2019

Many on social media were quick to call out the show’s blatant incitement of violence, with some even speculating that Twitter would do nothing about it.

Well seeing as Everyone who disagrees with the fascist left is labeled a white nationalist now….CBS has now reached Goebbells brown shirt level propaganda — Jon Bowne (@NewsBowne) April 13, 2019

This will be a good test of whether Twitter's rules are enforced against large corporations. "You may not make specific threats of violence or wish for the serious physical harm, death, or disease of an individual or group of people." Clearly in violation. https://t.co/ADZkYo7dmL — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 13, 2019

Mainstream media advocating violence is always good for the country. — Advocatrix (@Advocatrix) April 13, 2019

So if I found his open incitement of political violence as unfit speech I could punch him? Bullshit authoritarianism at its most redundant level. Ironically, he’s more of a Nazi than the majority of those accused as Nazis by media & the wokest Lefty Lucy’s. — Ser Quaid (@TheSourKnight) April 13, 2019

* laughs in Constitutional Carry * — J.T. Gilgo (@JTGilgo) April 13, 2019

Literally inciting violence on to people. Good thinking! I'm going to bet that twitter doesn't remove this but probably CBS will have their pre-readied apology and the tweet deleted — Baalin (@PantslessGamers) April 13, 2019

Joseph McCarthy was right about you entertainment types. — LordDeathspit (@LordDeathspit) April 13, 2019

*laughs in Second Amendment* — Tony Hrvatska 🕊🌲 (@tonybalogna) April 13, 2019

Keep moving that Overton Window, you won't like where it winds up — JohnJingleheimer (@JohnJin91085405) April 13, 2019

Problem is this…who gets to decide who the Nazi's are when these days it seems that everyone who doesnt go off the Leftward CLIFF is a fucking Nazi to the Left. Get fucking bent @CBS This is despicable&you are looking to make bank from keeping ppl divided? #SaturdayThoughts — Melodie Willis Golde (@waterspryt) April 13, 2019

Some users evoked the Clown World meme to highlight the irony of a supposed “anti-fascist” employing fascist tactics like violence to shut down free speech.

Clown World accelerating — Skully (@SkullyILM) April 13, 2019

🤡HONK HONK — Kruppe (@CamelLionUrania) April 13, 2019

Honk honk "We did it Patrick! We saved the city!" — (@portland_nothe) April 13, 2019

“Overton’s Window doesn’t mean shit unless it comes with some enforcement.” I’m sure Nazis agree. — tea sommelier (@bongothemonster) April 13, 2019

I see the NPCs have got their new marching orders from their masters — Shoshone_Jones (@JonesShoshone) April 13, 2019

As we’ve reported, the rhetoric from the Left is compelling its base to commit more violent attacks against Trump supporters on an almost daily basis, which receives zero coverage from the mainstream media.

CBS has another anti-Trump show called “Madam Secretary,” which cameoed presidential loser Hillary Clinton and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright last year.

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

A masked criminal shot bleach at Michael Knowles while he delivered a speech called “Men Are Not Women“. Paul Jospeh Watson joins Alex to expose the increasing insanity on the left.