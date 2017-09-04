Anti-Uber Protests Disrupt Major Chilean Airport; One Dead

Taxi drivers protesting the growth of mobile ride hailing applications such as Uber and Cabify blocked the main road to Chile’s principal airport in capital Santiago on Monday, leading to one death and wreaking havoc on travelers’ plans.

Santiago-based LATAM Airlines, the region’s biggest carrier, as well as budget carrier Sky suffered delays, local media reported. Television images showed traffic backed up for miles (kilometers), while many passengers resorted to walking along the highway.

One 65-year-old Brazilian tourist stuck in traffic died of a cardiovascular event, Chilean police said without offering any further details. A medical helicopter evacuated the man, but it was too late, they added.

