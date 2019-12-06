Anti-Vaccine Activist Arrested Amid Samoa Measles Epidemic

Samoa has arrested an anti-vaccine campaigner after he reportedly ignored a written warning to stop his activities.

The island nation is in the grip of a deadly measles epidemic that has killed scores, mostly children.

Samoan authorities on Friday warned that propaganda opposing a mass vaccination drive would not be tolerated after an anti-immunization campaigner was arrested.

Police arrested Edwin Tamasese and charged him with incitement against a government order late on Thursday. The country is struggling to control a measles epidemic that has killed at least 63 people, most of them children.



Alex Jones breaks down the Big Tech plan to enslave humanity.

Details of the arrest were published by an online edition of national newspaper the Samoa Observer.

The paper said Tamasese — who could potentially face up to two years in jail — had been arrested after he breached a written warning demanding that he end his anti-vaccination activities.

Tamasese, who has no medical training, has railed against Samoa’s vaccination drive and promoted quack remedies such as papaya leaf extract and vitamins to treat measles. He posted a picture on social media of police driving him to the station.

US anti-vaxxers are reportedly swamping Samoan government websites with material described as “nonsense.”

Communications Minister Afamasaga Rico Tupai warned that, by spreading false conspiracy theories, anti-vaxxers were hindering the unprecedented public health effort to stop the spread of the disease.

“The anti-vaxxers unfortunately have been slowing us down,” Tupai told New Zealand’s TVNZ television channel.

“We’ve had children who have passed away after coming to the hospital as a last resort and then we find out the anti-vaccine message has got to their families and that’s why they’ve kept these kids at home.”

Tupai urged anti-vaxxers: “Don’t get in the way, don’t contribute to the deaths.”

Samoa on Friday entered the second day of a lockdown as it administers compulsory vaccinations.

Businesses and non-essential government services have been shut down and residents have been told to obey a dawn-to-dusk curfew and — to alert mobile immunization teams — to display a red flag outside their home if they are unvaccinated.

However, the infection has continued to spread, with 140 new cases in a 24-hour period, taking the total to 4,357. The death toll crept up by one to 63, with 55 of the fatalities aged four or under.



David Icke makes his return to The Alex Jones Show to break down the hidden secrets of reality manipulation.

By the way, save money while improving your daily life by ordering the Change Your Life Trifecta Pack!