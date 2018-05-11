Antibiotic-Resistant Infections Rising

Antibiotic-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii infections, one of the most common hospital-acquired infections in children across the United States, are on the rise, according to results of a recent study published in the Journal of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society on March 22.

“Acinetobacter are bacteria known to cause serious infections and notoriously difficult to treat because of growing antibiotic resistance. The bacteria survive for long periods in the environment,” said study primary author Dr. Latania Logan, chief of pediatric infectious diseases and associate professor of pediatrics at Rush University Medical Center.

The research examined national and regional trends of antibiotic resistance in clinical specimens over a 13-year period. The data was taken from The Surveillance Network Database, a network of 300 laboratories distributed throughout the U.S. and is compiled by the Centers for Disease Dynamics Economics and Policy in Washington, D.C.

