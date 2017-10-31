Antifa Activists Carry Pro-Pedophile Sign During Cernovich Protest

Images from last night’s protest of Mike Cernovich’s speech at Columbia University show far-left Antifa activists marching behind a banner that expresses support for pedophilia.

The banner, which is being carried by three individuals, two of which are wearing the usual Antifa attire, reads, “No white supremacy, no pedo bashing, no Mike Cernovich.”

The image also includes the logos of Antifa, the far-left Resist NY group and NAMBLA, the North American Man/Boy Love Association, which is a pedophile advocacy organization.

Some claimed the picture was fake, but a video clip of the protesters carrying the banner proves otherwise.

Others claimed the sign was made by pro-Cernovich people and handed to Antifa demonstrators to make them look stupid.

Even if this were the case, and there’s no evidence for it, the fact that the protesters didn’t even bother to check what was written on the giant banner before marching behind it doesn’t reflect very well on their intelligence.

Other protesters carried signs that expressed support for ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘ending white supremacy’.

The left’s embrace of pedophilia is nothing new.

The New York Times publishes articles saying pedophilia shouldn’t be a crime.

null

Salon.com gave a platform to pedophile Todd Nickerson to argue how it was all just a misunderstood sexual preference and produced a dreamy puff piece profile where he fantasized about molesting kids.

null

Twitter users responded to the image by pointing out how damaging it was to Antifa’s brand.

Following the violent events in Charlottesville back in August, many within the establishment left and the mainstream media embraced and openly expressed support for Antifa, despite the group’s history of violence and disdain for free speech.

Despite being heckled throughout his speech by far-left agitators and their pro-pedophile allies, Cernovich left the event satisfied it had been a success.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.


