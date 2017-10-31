Antifa Activists Carry Pro-Pedophile Sign During Cernovich Protest

RELATED: Media Promotes Pedophile Rights

NYT Op/Ed: Why I Admire Anthony Weiner

Images from last night’s protest of Mike Cernovich’s speech at Columbia University show far-left Antifa activists marching behind a banner that expresses support for pedophilia.

The banner, which is being carried by three individuals, two of which are wearing the usual Antifa attire, reads, “No white supremacy, no pedo bashing, no Mike Cernovich.”

The image also includes the logos of Antifa, the far-left Resist NY group and NAMBLA, the North American Man/Boy Love Association, which is a pedophile advocacy organization.

Some claimed the picture was fake, but a video clip of the protesters carrying the banner proves otherwise.

Twitter cernsored this image from @Cernovich – be a shame if there was video that went viral pic.twitter.com/pg7GAWLyAj — Jack Posobiec ???? (@JackPosobiec) October 31, 2017

Others claimed the sign was made by pro-Cernovich people and handed to Antifa demonstrators to make them look stupid.

Even if this were the case, and there’s no evidence for it, the fact that the protesters didn’t even bother to check what was written on the giant banner before marching behind it doesn’t reflect very well on their intelligence.

Other protesters carried signs that expressed support for ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘ending white supremacy’.

Scene in the lobby pic.twitter.com/dH6JJU2lEG — Andy Mai (@MaiAndy) October 31, 2017

The left’s embrace of pedophilia is nothing new.

The New York Times publishes articles saying pedophilia shouldn’t be a crime.

Salon.com gave a platform to pedophile Todd Nickerson to argue how it was all just a misunderstood sexual preference and produced a dreamy puff piece profile where he fantasized about molesting kids.

Twitter users responded to the image by pointing out how damaging it was to Antifa’s brand.

WTF!?!? @Cernovich protestors are mad he doesn’t want you to fuck children. ?? pic.twitter.com/XdcsPLJUTA — Gavin McInnes (@Gavin_McInnes) October 31, 2017

How to win friends & influence people "We hate Mike @Cernovich" & "We love pedophiles" …These people walk among us… pic.twitter.com/KKYBQP5YeZ — Vive Charlie (@ViveCharlieMag) October 31, 2017

Group of pedos storm a college pic.twitter.com/QmnUUFaXbS — Jon Doe (@Shallowgun) October 31, 2017

Antifa marched proudly with their pedophile allies tonight to oppose Mike Cernovich. #letthatsinkin pic.twitter.com/I6qvbbOigg — Louie Lozano ???? (@LozanoAuthor) October 31, 2017

Pro-pedophile group NAMBLA join ANTIFA communists to protest against conservative journalist Mike @Cernovich. This is the left today. pic.twitter.com/ViZdGhuI0U — Makada ???? (@_Makada_) October 31, 2017

Following the violent events in Charlottesville back in August, many within the establishment left and the mainstream media embraced and openly expressed support for Antifa, despite the group’s history of violence and disdain for free speech.

Despite being heckled throughout his speech by far-left agitators and their pro-pedophile allies, Cernovich left the event satisfied it had been a success.

Had fun at Columbia! pic.twitter.com/SnTTWATAr2 — Mike Cernovich ???? (@Cernovich) October 31, 2017

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.