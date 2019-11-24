Antifa Attacker Arrested A Year After His Attack On Car As Elderly Man Drove It Through Intersection In Portland

What’s hilarious is they block the intersection illegally, then attack the car and threaten the man and they think he did something wrong because he dared to move their block. “Get the plate number”

Via Oregon Live:

Portland police arrested a man suspected of using a metal baton to smash a luxury sedan as the car pushed through a throng of demonstrators more than a year ago in an encounter that blossomed into a national news story.

Shaun Clancy, 37, was booked Wednesday into the Multnomah County jail on a felony allegation of first-degree criminal mischief stemming from the Oct. 6, 2018, dustup.

Officers found a pair of brass knuckles on Clancy when they arrested him as well as a stun gun with an “Antifa” sticker pasted on it, according to police. Clancy now faces an additional allegation of carrying a concealed weapon.

Last year’s heated episode unfolded during a march to protest the fatal police shooting of Patrick Kimmons, a 27-year-old black man, where more than 100 people took to the streets in downtown Portland.

Kent Houser, 75, was driving his silver Lexus north along Southwest Fourth Avenue when he approached the group marching down the street in his direction.

