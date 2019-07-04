Antifa Attacks in Portland Prompt Call For Anti-Mask Laws

Authorities in Portland, Ore., are calling for a series of laws to curb violent clashes at demonstrations that include prohibiting masks worn by protesters, allowing police to videotape demonstrations and giving the city greater control over events organized by groups with violent histories.

“We cannot allow people to continue to use the guise of free speech to commit a crime,’’ police Chief Danielle Outlaw said in a Wednesday news conference addressing last week’s violence that occurred when three competing demonstrations converged downtown.

Several people were injured in connection with demonstrations as marchers with an anti-fascist group clashed with conservative protesters with the Proud Boys and supporters of the #HimToo movement. Conservative writer Andy Ngo was assaulted by Antifa members and spent the night in an emergency room.

Read more



Mike Adams asks why conservatives cannot recognize the left’s call for civil war and explains how to prepare for impending chaos.