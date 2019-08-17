Antifa Attacks Journalists At Portland 'End Domestic Terrorism' Protest

Image Credits: @MrAndyNgo/Twitter.

An independent journalist was pepper-sprayed and attacked by Antifa during Saturday’s “End Domestic Terrorism” march in Portland, Oregon.

Video footage by Andy Ngo, who was also attacked by Antifa last month, shows an agitated leftist harassing a pepper-sprayed independent journalist trying to walk away from the situation.

“Independent journalist @Muffinpan503 was attacked & pepper sprayed. A woman tries to calm the angry shirtless man following him but is told to mind her own business as a white person,” Ngo tweeted.

That same leftist thug was caught on camera violence against Trump supporters, telling them that “Death is coming.”

The event, organized by veteran Joe Biggs, has been largely peaceful despite Antifa’s best efforts to foment violence as Portland Police feel the political pressure from President Trump to keep the peace.

