Antifa Attacks Journalists At Portland 'End Domestic Terrorism' Protest

An independent journalist was pepper-sprayed and attacked by Antifa during Saturday’s “End Domestic Terrorism” march in Portland, Oregon.

Video footage by Andy Ngo, who was also attacked by Antifa last month, shows an agitated leftist harassing a pepper-sprayed independent journalist trying to walk away from the situation.

“Independent journalist @Muffinpan503 was attacked & pepper sprayed. A woman tries to calm the angry shirtless man following him but is told to mind her own business as a white person,” Ngo tweeted.

Independent journalist @Muffinpan503 was attacked & pepper sprayed. A woman tries to calm the angry shirtless man following him but is told to mind her own business as a white person. pic.twitter.com/SeQb2A2gTX — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2019

That same leftist thug was caught on camera violence against Trump supporters, telling them that “Death is coming.”

A black man praises Jesus on a bullhorn. The shirtless protester yells at him: “Ain’t no f—ing white Jesus going to save the black man from the white man’s oppression, uncle Tom.” pic.twitter.com/CRMuxFF41p — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2019

The event, organized by veteran Joe Biggs, has been largely peaceful despite Antifa’s best efforts to foment violence as Portland Police feel the political pressure from President Trump to keep the peace.

Things are getting tense as a man shouts antifa is not here to talk, but to fight. pic.twitter.com/ePwY2cwphu — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 17, 2019

RELATED: WATCH LIVE: ANTIFA VOWS TO ATTACK ‘END DOMESTIC TERRORISM’ RALLY IN PORTLAND

RELATED: REPORT: PORTLAND ANTIFA PLANNING TO DRESS UP IN MAGA GEAR, ATTACK PEOPLE