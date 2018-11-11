Antifa Attacks Restaurant’s American Flag Mural, Asks ‘What Is There To Be Proud Of?’

Apparently, you can only attack Tucker Carlson’s house so many times before that gets old and/or the police get involved. So, what’s a good antifa to do?

Well, attack something with an American flag on it, of course. After all, the American flag is a political symbol — right?

That’s apparently what happened at a pizzeria in New Paltz, New York, where an American flag mural was vandalized early in the morning on Election Day.

It wasn’t the first time the flag had been targeted, though.

Maria Lisanti, owner of La Bella Pizza Bistro in the Hudson Valley town, said she had initially faced some opposition to the American flag mural when it was proposed because critics said that the flag represented “a symbol of hate and oppression,” according to Fox News.

