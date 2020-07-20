Video: Antifa, BLM Activists Assault Michelle Malkin at Pro-Police Rally in Denver

Antifa and BLM activists were filmed assaulting Michelle Malkin as she tried to give a speech at a pro-police rally in Denver, Colo., on Sunday.

Malkin, who filmed the encounter, said she was confronted by several activists, one of whom hit her with a baton.

Malkin also said that activists also sprayed her and others with aerosol string as they were trying to give a speech on stage.

Here's where BLM bitches attacked several women on stage. We were sprayed in our faces w/aerosol string, which @kyleclark thinks is hilarious. BLM girl takes off mask & lays hand on woman in front of me as I shout at her to get back. #DenverAnarchoTyranny pic.twitter.com/GTjLF1e2RG — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 20, 2020

“Malkin was understandably distraught at this unanticipated violent turn of events and expressed frustration that Denver police, who were visibly present in the area, did nothing to stop the attacks or to allow the peaceful pro-police rally to continue,” according to American Thinker.

This is the moment the Antifa thugs bum-rushed the stage. I filmed the guy with the huge longboard that pro-police organizer Ron McLaughlin was beaten with just minutes after praying. @denverpolice @jaredpolis @mayorhancock #DenverAnarchoTyranny pic.twitter.com/0JzlNDCG24 — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 20, 2020

.@michellemalkin and others were attacked on stage by antifa & BLM militants at a "Back the Blue" rally in Denver, Colo. A masked woman dressed in black bloc readies her collapsable baton. pic.twitter.com/hPbxeTj5hq — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 20, 2020

Ironically, event organizers at the pro-police rally say the Denver police did absolutely nothing to stop the chaos, and Malkin was escorted from the area by volunteer security.

Update: @PatrickForCO and I evacuated stage with help from DCF Guns security volunteers. Thanks also to @ZoomerReagan and his mom. @randycorporon and his wife Tana are also ok – and they rescued my lost shoe! Waiting to hear if our patriot attendees are all safe and ok. pic.twitter.com/tadAyQkM6a — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 19, 2020

