Antifa/BLM Shut Down By Austin & State Police, Prevented From Carrying Out Planned Violence

Groups of Antifa and Black Lives Matter agitators were shut down and arrested by state and local officials on Saturday after threatening to deploy sniper teams and using gun trucks in downtown Austin, Texas, to establish a CHAZ-like autonomous zone in the area.

Over 200 police officers, some in riot gear, or riding horses and bicycles, were deployed in Texas’ capital city in a bid to minimize the far-left rioting and vandalism that was planned as part of an anti-police march.

Footage from the ground, including exclusive Infowars coverage, shows the overwhelming response by the police, who split the protesting Antifa/BLM group and established control over the downtown streets.

Armed men driving around downtown ATX. Sources saying ANTIFA “snipers” set up on various rooftops downtown. Protesters are allegedly going to set up an autonomous zone later tonight. Large purchases of hammers, hard hats/megaphones were also made at a local hardware store. pic.twitter.com/ayqlZ269vP — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 2, 2020

Austin Police and protestors clash on 4th and Congress in front of Garrett Foster’s memorial. pic.twitter.com/7J9CdKIkQp — Shannon Ryan (@ShannononFOX7) August 2, 2020

Protester had been arrested by APD pic.twitter.com/6IyomXkoDI — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 2, 2020

According to local news, about 20 people were arrested or detained before midnight.

APD not messing around. They’re continuing to drive protesters down the street pic.twitter.com/nYCwJdfqT6 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 2, 2020

Several arrests being made in downtown ATX pic.twitter.com/ejrKyEbvjJ — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 2, 2020

Austin PD making many arrests pic.twitter.com/Ubp8LPse4l — Greg Reese (@gregreese) August 2, 2020

The effective response by law enforcement, which included over 500 Department of Texas Safety (DPS) support officers in addition to the hundreds of Austin police, left the far-left groups splintered and demoralized.

BLM leaders now fighting amongst themselves pic.twitter.com/G5MVedSWq8 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 2, 2020

BLM/ANTIFA continue to fight amongst themselves. Insane woman screaming bloody murder at people pic.twitter.com/yV3I1IE9b9 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 2, 2020

Agitated ANTIFA member continues to scream at other protesters pic.twitter.com/v5NbEjGrYh — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 2, 2020

The confrontations died down by 1:30AM once police had completely secured the area.

As Infowars first reported, the massive police presence was prompted by internal intelligence memos outlining Antifa’s plans to deploy sniper teams on rooftops, their use of gun trucks to patrol the streets, and explosives to use against the Austin Police Department building.

