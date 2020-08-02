Antifa/BLM Shut Down By Austin & State Police, Prevented From Carrying Out Planned Violence

Image Credits: @sav_says_/Twitter.

Groups of Antifa and Black Lives Matter agitators were shut down and arrested by state and local officials on Saturday after threatening to deploy sniper teams and using gun trucks in downtown Austin, Texas, to establish a CHAZ-like autonomous zone in the area.

Over 200 police officers, some in riot gear, or riding horses and bicycles, were deployed in Texas’ capital city in a bid to minimize the far-left rioting and vandalism that was planned as part of an anti-police march.

Footage from the ground, including exclusive Infowars coverage, shows the overwhelming response by the police, who split the protesting Antifa/BLM group and established control over the downtown streets.

According to local news, about 20 people were arrested or detained before midnight.

The effective response by law enforcement, which included over 500 Department of Texas Safety (DPS) support officers in addition to the hundreds of Austin police, left the far-left groups splintered and demoralized.

The confrontations died down by 1:30AM once police had completely secured the area.

As Infowars first reported, the massive police presence was prompted by internal intelligence memos outlining Antifa’s plans to deploy sniper teams on rooftops, their use of gun trucks to patrol the streets, and explosives to use against the Austin Police Department building.

Twitter: 

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/WhiteIsTheFury/posts

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

Alex Jones and Dr. Steve Pieczenik break down the far-left’s plan to take over downtown Austin and establish another “autonomous zone.”

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on our hottest products!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Actor Wilford Brimley Dies At 85

Actor Wilford Brimley Dies At 85

U.S. News
Comments
Poll: 9 of 10 Americans Wearing Masks in Public

Poll: 9 of 10 Americans Wearing Masks in Public

U.S. News
Comments

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago Sees 139 Percent Increase in Murder

U.S. News
comments

NY Bar Says Liquor License Suspended Over “F*CK CUOMO” Menu

U.S. News
comments

Tucker Carlson Calls Dr. Fauci A ‘Fraud’ For Downplaying Protests Spreading COVID-19

U.S. News
comments

Comments