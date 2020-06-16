Antifa Cedes Half Of CHOP To Seattle In Exchange For Concrete Barriers To Fortify Zone

Seattle has reached a deal with the Antifa terrorists who captured six blocks of the downtown area dubbed “CHOP” to surrender half the “autonomous zone” in exchange for concrete barriers to replace the dilapidated roadblocks marking the “border.”

The Seattle Department of Transportation is installing concrete barriers near the captured East Police Precinct building to allow first responders to come to the area, which would reduce the size of the so-called Capitol Hill Occupied Protest.

The addition of concrete barriers in #CHOP this morning is actually very significant for a couple reasons. 1) This is a clear sign that the city is letting protesters stay long term. They are specifically adding wood around concrete barriers for people to decorate. pic.twitter.com/KDsQFbW8Ua — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) June 16, 2020

From Fox News:

The Seattle Department of Transportation is installing concrete barriers in the middle of Pine Street, running East and West, which will split the road for both pedestrian and vehicle traffic. This will allow for emergency service vehicles to pass through the area.

The agreement will reduce the area protesters previously called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, or CHAZ, from about six or seven city blocks to just three. This is the first time in weeks traffic will be able to pass by the shuttered East Police Precinct.

Fox News has confirmed the agreement to replace the wooden barrier set in place by the protesters with concrete barriers with Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins, the Seattle Department of Transportation and Seattle Public Utilities. The Seattle Police Department is not overseeing the concrete barrier being put in place.

Though it’s fortunate Seattle managed to annex a few blocks of CHOP, the fact that the Seattle government is assisting to build more permanent fixtures to fortify CHOP’s “sovereignty” is a sign that the the city has no plans to take back the Antifa-occupied zone.

The autonomous zone of CHAZ (or CHOP as it has recently been renamed) has been established for a full week now and the more footage we see come out of the area, the more it looks like the real life version of Idiocracy.

