Antifa Attacks Little Girl And Her Father

A pair of conservative rally demonstrators were attacked and chased down a highway by a large Antifa mob after they got separated from the main group of conservative marchers.

Video footage from Saturday’s “End Domestic Terrorism” rally in Portland, Oregon, shows dozens of Antifa members surrounding and attacking a pair of patriot demonstrators – one of which was clad in a Roman gladiator outfit – with unknown liquids as he fends off the violent group away from his young female companion, presumably his daughter.

A large antifa mob chase & attack a man & a young girl who got separated from the others. No police. #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/erceCRVnad — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2019

The pair was assaulted with several bottles of yellow liquid while they attempted to flee the mob which chased them down onto the highway with no police in sight.

However, local media reports that police did ultimately intervene in the situation.

Man and woman chased by crowd of AntiFa members and left-wing protesters. Police intervened. pic.twitter.com/zgEACPQJll — Marja Martinez (@MarjaKPTV) August 17, 2019

Though the march was largely peaceful due to the large police presence elsewhere, Antifa still was able to attack several demonstrators and destroy property.

Antifa just threw a shake at this older gentlemen walking away from the protest pic.twitter.com/0CWBxks2rO — Elijah Schaffer S.O. (@ElijahSchaffer) August 17, 2019

Antifa attacks people on a bus. They try to pull them out and hit them with a hammer. #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/JSkCE1Vrcy — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2019

Man was beaten and maced by Antifa. He wandered off dazed and bloodied and collapsed in a parking lot. No authorities have helped him yet. #PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/Jq36rhAF22 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 17, 2019

