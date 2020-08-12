"Antifa.com" Redirects To Joe Biden's Presidential Campaign Website

Image Credits: antifa.com.

A website called Antifa.com redirects straight to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign website.

Users on social media noticed that when one types in “antifa.com“, you’re redirected to Joe Biden’s official campaign.

The domain bait-and-switch is likely the work of an internet troll trying to underscore Biden’s newfound coziness with Antifa and the far-left through his embrace of identity politics and “woke” cancel culture.

Lawless Chicago is being led astray by incompetent Soros-backed leaders who put politics before public order

Retired Army Officers Echo Dem Coup: Military Must Forcibly Remove Trump If He Loses Election

