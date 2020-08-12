"Antifa.com" Redirects To Joe Biden's Presidential Campaign Website

A website called Antifa.com redirects straight to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign website.

Users on social media noticed that when one types in “antifa.com“, you’re redirected to Joe Biden’s official campaign.

So @RealBrysonGray just exposed this…. Type antifa .com into Google and this is what comes up pic.twitter.com/4kbZiKeQIh — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 12, 2020

The domain bait-and-switch is likely the work of an internet troll trying to underscore Biden’s newfound coziness with Antifa and the far-left through his embrace of identity politics and “woke” cancel culture.

