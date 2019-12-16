Antifa Congressional Candidate Wishes "Cancer on Obama" For Deporting Migrants

A Socialist Democratic Congressional candidate in Texas has wished “cancer” on former President Barack Obama for his role in deporting migrants and not stopping climate change.

34-year-old Justin Lecea, whose Twitter bio features red and black flags to represent Antifa and also Lecea’s preferred pronouns, is running in Texas’ 20th district.

“People are criticizing me for wishing cancer on Obama,” tweeted Lecea. “I say that having lost a parent to brain cancer after 12 years of fighting, and getting to see just how terrible our Healthcare system is, and I still think he deserves it or worse.”

People are criticizing me for wishing cancer on Obama. I say that having lost a parent to brain cancer after 12 years of fighting, and getting to see just how terrible our Healthcare system is, and I still think he deserves it or worse. — Justin for Congress (@JustinTX_20) December 16, 2019

He went on to justify the tweet by pointing to Obama’s role in the “deportation of over 3 million immigrants,” his contribution to “climate extinction” and Obama’s “privilege” for buying an expensive home in Martha’s Vinyard.

recently bought an 11 million dollar home in Martha's Vinyard, and demonstrated privilege so great that he gives zero fucks about y'all. Obama is part of the club that is going to let y'all burn in climate change. So @ me all you want I said nothing directly threatening — Justin for Congress (@JustinTX_20) December 16, 2019

We’ve reached a situation where the Democratic party is moving so far left, even Barack Obama seems moderate in comparison.

Earlier this year, Obama called out “woke culture,” the phenomenon of social media virtue signaling and the tendency of leftists to turn on each other.

“‘If I tweet or hashtag about how you didn’t do something right, or used the wrong word or verb, then I can sit back and feel pretty good about myself, because man you see how woke I was. I called you out.’ That’s not activism. That’s not bringing about change,” said Obama at a summit in Chicago.

Obama also previously warned Democrats about the dangers of rigid ideological dogmatism, which he said can lead to a “circular firing squad.”

