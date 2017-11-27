Antifa Demonstrator Arrested After Police Horse Dies During Protest

An Antifa demonstrator was arrested after a police horse died during a confrontation between members of Antifa and right-wing Pegida during a rally in the Dutch city of Nijmegen yesterday.

The horse collapsed and died at around 2pm after suffering a suspected heart attack as police tried to keep the two protest groups apart as they converged near an asylum center.

The officer riding the horse was also hurt during the fall.

According to reports, the atmosphere throughout the protest was “grim,” with riot police having to form cordons to prevent the two groups from clashing.

Following the incident, an Antifa demonstrator was arrested for throwing a smoke bomb along with another man who could not be identified.

Pictures show one female police officer having to be consoled as she sits next to the dead horse crying.

Although it is not known whether the actions of any the protesters directly led to the horse’s death, there have been numerous other instances where far-left agitators have attacked police horses.

During an anti-Trump march in Houston in November last year, a woman reacted to cops attempting to conduct crowd control operations by punching a police horse.

23-year-old Antifa member Lisa Joy Simon was also charged with aggravated assault in June of this year after she used a flagpole with a silver nail attached to it to hit a state trooper’s horse in the neck during an event in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania where Antifa members clashed with anti-Sharia law demonstrators.

During another anti-Trump rally in March 2016, Kansas City Police say a protester, 29-year-old April Foster, slapped a police horse in the face. She was later charged with abuse of a police service animal.

