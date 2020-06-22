Antifa Doc Reveals Organized Warfare Tactics in Siege of Police Precinct

Never underestimate your enemy.

The mainstream media would have us believe that the protests and riots that have swept the nation after the death of George Floyd are spontaneous demonstrations whose large turnouts validate the notion that the ideas they argue for— such as abolishing the police — are widely popular.

The average American does not have a full understanding of how much time and money it takes to pull off mass organization such as the one currently taking place. But at The New American, we have long reported on the vast amount of money and institutional resources being poured into Black Lives Matter and Antifa by global elites such as George Soros.

That these radical insurrectionists are so highly funded, organized, and armed should be a cause for concern among Americans and inspire patriots to greater involvement in the well-being of their local communities.

Nevertheless, many continue to write off Antifa, BLM, and other left-wing revolutionary groups as nothing more than unorganized college kids who, should they turn violent, could swiftly be dealt with by a lone gun-toting patriot.

Yet reality presents a far different picture. A recently published document by rioters in Minneapolis who successfully ran police out of the Third Precinct reveals an understanding of the principles of fourth-generation warfare, along with a well-honed level of coordination.

Matt Bracken breaks down how a new American civil war, kick started by ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter, has already begun across the United States.

