"Antifa for Biden": Mobile Billboard Campaigns For "Creepy Joe" Outside DNC

Footage taken outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, shows mobile billboard trucks driving around with messages reading, “Creepy Joe Biden,” and, “Antifa for Biden.”

The mobile ads, which appear to be commissioned by pro-Trump conservative group Students for Trump, arrive ahead of Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden’s big acceptance speech.

Antifa for Biden, I’m dying 😂 This truck is driving around the area where he’s set to give his formal acceptance speech later tonight pic.twitter.com/nVYttO37gE — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 20, 2020

Another angle shows there’s two mobile billboard trucks and additional messages reading, “B.I.D.E.N. Biggest Idiot Democrats Ever Nominated” and, “If you can’t complete a sentence, you shouldn’t be president.”

🚨🚨🚨🚨 Creepy Joe Trucks are driving around Wilmington, Delaware ahead of Joe Biden’s speech tonight at the Democratic National Convention. pic.twitter.com/LmcemO1SFu — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 20, 2020

The message “Creepy Joe Biden” refers to the former vice president’s frequent compulsive instinct to grab, fondle, squeeze, or sniff females around him.

“Antifa for Biden” is a reference to the Democrat nominee’s, and really the entire party’s, refusal to disavow support from violent radical left Antifa fascists who’ve been destroying major cities like Seattle and Portland under the guise of supporting social justice.

The mobile billboards are reminiscent of a similar stunt by Infowars during the 2016 Republican National Convention, in which we commissioned a mobile billboard with a message reading “Hillary for Prison.”

The mobile billboards of the Republican convention. pic.twitter.com/em3HFCxhis — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 21, 2016

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter: Follow @AdanSalazarWins

On Parler: https://parler.com/profile/adansalazar/

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars



The Democrat’s campaign of political gas lighting and local prosecutors aiding and abetting the anti American subterfuge only means many more businesses will burn and many more innocents will die. It doesn’t matter how high and mighty these politicians think they are. Anyone can see that these aren’t peaceful protests. They are sedition in sheep’s clothing.

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get FREE SHIPPING storewide!