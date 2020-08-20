"Antifa for Biden": Mobile Billboard Campaigns For "Creepy Joe" Outside DNC

Image Credits: twitter, ElijahSchaffer.

Footage taken outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, shows mobile billboard trucks driving around with messages reading, “Creepy Joe Biden,” and, “Antifa for Biden.”

The mobile ads, which appear to be commissioned by pro-Trump conservative group Students for Trump, arrive ahead of Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden’s big acceptance speech.

Another angle shows there’s two mobile billboard trucks and additional messages reading, “B.I.D.E.N. Biggest Idiot Democrats Ever Nominated” and, “If you can’t complete a sentence, you shouldn’t be president.”

The message “Creepy Joe Biden” refers to the former vice president’s frequent compulsive instinct to grab, fondle, squeeze, or sniff females around him.

“Antifa for Biden” is a reference to the Democrat nominee’s, and really the entire party’s, refusal to disavow support from violent radical left Antifa fascists who’ve been destroying major cities like Seattle and Portland under the guise of supporting social justice.

The mobile billboards are reminiscent of a similar stunt by Infowars during the 2016 Republican National Convention, in which we commissioned a mobile billboard with a message reading “Hillary for Prison.”

The Democrat’s campaign of political gas lighting and local prosecutors aiding and abetting the anti American subterfuge only means many more businesses will burn and many more innocents will die. It doesn’t matter how high and mighty these politicians think they are. Anyone can see that these aren’t peaceful protests. They are sedition in sheep’s clothing.

