Antifa Gets Beat Down After Invading Suburban Neighborhood - Video

An Antifa mob who invaded a suburban neighborhood were pushed out by residents, leading to a ‘mosh pit’ fight with one neighbor using an American flag to keep a goon from pulling a knife.

The mob targeted a pro-police rally in a residential area of Ft. Collins, Colo., on Saturday, which was livestreamed.

The video shows a group of citizens, including an old man in a wheelchair, who refuse to be intimidated by staying inside their homes or from leaving their rally while anti-white, anti-American thugs vandalize their neighborhood.

“Nobody wants Antifa in the neighborhood, nobody wants them here,” the cameraman says.

The video shows them driving the vermin out:

When ANTIFA makes a wrong turn into MAGA country. 😂 pic.twitter.com/DA5QJqdHGR — Hotep Jesus (@HotepJesus) August 9, 2020

Once a brawl breaks out, one resident says “everybody, keep your hands off your weapons. Keep punching each other in the face, just don’t shoot anybody.”

"Keep punching each other in the face, just don't shoot anybody." 😂 — 📝 NABEEL AZEEZ 📲 1-858-925-8698 (@NabeelAzeezDXB) August 9, 2020

At one point, a man uses his American flag hanging on a dowel rod to pin down one Antifa member after someone declares “he’s got a big knife!”

Looks like he was pulling a weapon out and old glory stabbed him in the arm to hold his arm still. — ⚜️ Sirius Supernova ⚜️ (@SiriusSupernova) August 9, 2020

Here’s some comments worth reading:

Lol you guys cried about spicy paintballs and assault mini vans for over a month and had to hide behind a wall of mommies. Pretty sure you haven't had to deal with any actual Patriots telling each other to keep their hands off their guns while you pull out knock off benchmades — Oreallynow🤔 (@Oreallynow1) August 9, 2020

They have NO business marching into neighborhoods and intimidating people in their homes. This crap needs to end! — ⚜️ Sirius Supernova ⚜️ (@SiriusSupernova) August 9, 2020

Further entrenchment. These guys mean war on us. They take the cities, send out recruiters to the suburbs & move on from there. They mean to win. Men like those in the video intend to put a stop to it if the officials won't do their job. This is serious stuff. — Sandy Howard (@Showtout7) August 9, 2020

And here’s a full stream of the rally:



Alex Jones discusses the potential reality of the economy collapsing and how you should prepare.

The Reopen America Back to School Special is now live! Save up to 60% on our most popular items!