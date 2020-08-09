Antifa Gets Beat Down After Invading Suburban Neighborhood - Video

Image Credits: Video screenshot.

An Antifa mob who invaded a suburban neighborhood were pushed out by residents, leading to a ‘mosh pit’ fight with one neighbor using an American flag to keep a goon from pulling a knife.

The mob targeted a pro-police rally in a residential area of Ft. Collins, Colo., on Saturday, which was livestreamed.

The video shows a group of citizens, including an old man in a wheelchair, who refuse to be intimidated by staying inside their homes or from leaving their rally while anti-white, anti-American thugs vandalize their neighborhood.

“Nobody wants Antifa in the neighborhood, nobody wants them here,” the cameraman says.

The video shows them driving the vermin out:

Once a brawl breaks out, one resident says “everybody, keep your hands off your weapons. Keep punching each other in the face, just don’t shoot anybody.”

At one point, a man uses his American flag hanging on a dowel rod to pin down one Antifa member after someone declares “he’s got a big knife!”

Here’s some comments worth reading:

And here’s a full stream of the rally:


Alex Jones discusses the potential reality of the economy collapsing and how you should prepare.

The Reopen America Back to School Special is now live! Save up to 60% on our most popular items!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Trump Signs Executive Orders On Coronavirus Relief, Payroll Tax

Trump Signs Executive Orders On Coronavirus Relief, Payroll Tax

U.S. News
Comments
Fauci Warns COVID-19 Vaccine May Only Be "50% Or 60%" Effective

Fauci Warns COVID-19 Vaccine May Only Be “50% Or 60%” Effective

U.S. News
Comments

VIDEO: Phoenix Police Kill Gamer While Responding to Noise Complaint

U.S. News
comments

Police: Rioters Throw Rocks, Chunks of Concrete at Portland Officers

U.S. News
comments

Biden Suggests Trump’s Coronavirus Vaccine Won’t Be Safe

U.S. News
comments

Comments