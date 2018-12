According to Patreon, creators like Laura Loomer, Sargon of Akkad, Milo Yiannopoulos, and the Proud Boys violate their terms of service.

But on the other side of the coin, Antifa creators that plot violent insurrection against the United States are A-Ok.

Research from watchdog group Far Left Watch shows that groups who openly call for violence, in violation of the site’s Community Guidelines, are not being removed if they are on the left-wing of the political spectrum.

Read more