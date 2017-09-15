Antifa Leader/Professor: It's a Privilege to Teach Future Dead Cops

Mike Isaacson is a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, but he is also an Antifa leader who is proud that the students he is teaching will end up being “dead cops.”

Some of y’all might think it sucks being an anti-fascist teaching at John Jay College but I think it’s a privilege to teach future dead cops — Mike Isaacson (@VulgarEconomics) August 23, 2017

In a recent interview with The Hill, Isaacson went in to detail about his pro-violence stance on “anti-fascism.”

“The justification is that Nazi ideology at its very core is founded on violence and on wielding power by any means. There is the question of whether these people should feel safe organizing as Nazis in public, and I don’t think they should,” he said.

Isaacson continued, “I don’t think anyone should think that someone who is intent on politically organizing for the sake of creating a state-sponsored genocide — I don’t think is something that we should protect.”

Far Left Watch also points out that he compared Antifa thugs to soldiers fighting for freedom overseas and said that anyone who disagrees with Communism is a fascist.

Violence is what protects your ability to be nonviolent. If you can say the troops fight for your freedom, you can say the same of antifa. — Mike Isaacson (@VulgarEconomics) August 20, 2017

Anti-communism is code for fascism https://t.co/0LbqjEoF4D — Mike Isaacson (@VulgarEconomics) October 22, 2016

Isaacson made an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday to defend his extreme views.

If you would like to contact John Jay College officials to file a complaint about the violent, anti-American ideology being pushed by Isaacson, click here.