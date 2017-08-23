Antifa, Leftists Riot in Phoenix; CNN Blames Trump's 'Angry, Divisive Speech'

Rioting broke out among leftists in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s Tuesday rally in Phoenix, AZ. Police responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Shortly after the president’s speech ended and night fell in Phoenix, protesters began to throw water bottles and scream obscenities at police.

After being told to disperse, some refused to do so. CBS News reported they were met with tear gas and “less lethal rounds,” commonly known as rubber bullets.

Many of the protesters carried “anti-racist” slogans of the #Resistance.

