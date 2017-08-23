Antifa, Leftists Riot in Phoenix; CNN Blames Trump's 'Angry, Divisive Speech'

Rioting broke out among leftists in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s Tuesday rally in Phoenix, AZ. Police responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Shortly after the president’s speech ended and night fell in Phoenix, protesters began to throw water bottles and scream obscenities at police.

After being told to disperse, some refused to do so. CBS News reported they were met with tear gas and “less lethal rounds,” commonly known as rubber bullets.

"I'm breathing tear gas right now. My eyes are tearing up and it's not pretty here," @carterevans says. https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/4rTzkeGWUy — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 23, 2017

Many of the protesters carried “anti-racist” slogans of the #Resistance.

As sun sets and all eyes turn to comments inside, thousands of demonstrators show no signs of leaving anytime soon. #TrumpInPHX @azcentral pic.twitter.com/Xb5Px6tZ6V — Jason Pohl (@pohl_jason) August 23, 2017

