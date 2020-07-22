Antifa Likely Permanently Blinded Federal Officers With Lasers, Officials Say

Several federal officers deployed to Portland’s courthouse this week may not be able to see again after being assaulted with lasers by Antifa and BLM rioters, according to officials.

Federal Protective Service (FPS) Deputy Director of Operations Richard Cline said at a press conference on Tuesday that over 1,000 rioters surrounded and tried to storm and set fire to the Hatfield Federal Courthouse on Monday night.

“Several hard objects, including canned food and glass bottles were thrown at our officers who were out to move them,” Cline told reporters. “Protesters advanced towards and engaged the officers, again, throwing water bottles and other hard objects, fireworks, and using lasers.”

Cline went on to detail how the rioters used green lasers against the federal agents, some of whom may have been permanently blinded.

“When officers responded to put out these fires, glass bottles were thrown and lasers – which can cause permanent blindness – were shined in their eyes,” Cline said. “We have three officers who currently have eye injuries and they may not recover sight in those eyes from those laser attacks.”

“We have purchased ‘anti-laser glasses’, if you will, these are the glasses that the officers are wearing now to prevent those eye injuries.”

The mainstream media has gone to great lengths to characterize the violent behavior of the rioters as “mostly peaceful protesters.”

But that hasn’t stopped President Trump from launching a new program Wednesday called “Operation Legend,” where federal action against the left-wing violence will be expanded from Portland to other cities with massive unrest like Chicago and Albequerque.

“The effort to shut down police in their own communities has led to a shocking explosion of shootings, killing, violence, murders,” Trump said. “This rampage of violence shocks the conscience of our nation and we will not stand by and watch it happen.”

