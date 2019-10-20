In New York City, anti-American sentiment is buzzing now that Antifa is in town. The anti-free speech group exercised their free speech by marching to Trump Tower to protest the president and demand his impeachment.

Infowars was on the ground to cover the far-left demonstration and find out more about who’s behind organizing these demonstrations behind the curtain.

Millie Weaver and crew captured footage of buses bringing in ‘staged’ protesters, marchers, and sign wavers to the 4th Democrat Primary Presidential Debate held in Ohio.