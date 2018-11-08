Antifa Mob That Targeted Carlson Founded by "Future Dead Cops" Prof

The Antifa professor who tweeted about teaching “future dead cops” founded the group that mobbed Tucker Carlson’s home on Wednesday.

Mike Isaacson, who previously worked at City University of New York, founded Smash Racism DC, which cracked the front door of Carlson’s home.

“The Hill reported in September 2017 that Isaacson is a founder of Smash Racism DC, although it’s unknown if he still has any involvement with the group,” reported WND. “The tweet that led to Isaacson being placed on administrative leave at CUNY said: ‘Some of y’all might think it sucks being an anti-fascist teaching at John Jay College but I think it’s a privilege to teach future dead cops.’”

Isaacson also reportedly made a now-deleted assassination tweet referencing Vice President Mike Pence, as well as a 2017 tweet which read, “My jobs program: Kill all white people born before 1962.”

He appeared on the Tucker Carlson show last September around the same time Smash Racism DC chased out Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and his wife from a restaurant while chanting “we believe survivors,” a reference to the accusations lobbied against Brett Kavanaugh.

“After the restaurant incident, Smash Racism DC vowed in a tweet to target other Republicans,” reported WND.

